N.S. driver airlifted to Halifax after single-vehicle collision

A single-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia Highway 340 near Weymouth — about three hours outside of Halifax — has left one man with serious injuries.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, A black Suzuki model sport motorcycle was travelling southbound shortly before 7:42 p.m. Sunday when the driver lost control.

The rider, a 38-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Halifax by LifeFlight helicopter for treatment.

There is no information on his status at this time.

The Weymouth Volunteer Fire Department, EHS, RCMP collision analyst and the Department of Transportation attended the scene.

The Mounties say they have seized the motorcycle and that their investigation is ongoing.