Three motorcyclists killed in collision north of Buckhorn

Three motorcyclists are dead following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 507 north of Buckhorn, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say groups of motorcycles travelling in opposite directions collided at a bend near Charlie Allen Road around 12:30 p.m., about 13 kilometres north of Buckhorn.

Early reports indicate a lead bike in a northbound group crossed the centre line and first struck one south-bound motorcycle before colliding head-on with another motorcycle.

The rear northbound biker then struck a southbound car which had veered to avoid the collision. Another motorcyclist swerved into the ditch, OPP said.

Police say two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. A third later died in hospital from their injuries.

A fourth motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The highway was closed from County Road 36 to Gooderham as police investigated.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.