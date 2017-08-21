Solar eclipse 2017: Song playlist for this astronomical event

Looking for a way to make your solar eclipse experience even better? Fire up these sun-related tunes.

From Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun to Jimi Hendrix’s Third Stone From the Sun, playing this music in conjunction with the eclipse can help get you in the moon mood.



Global News has crafted a playlist, and you can listen below.

Several states in the U.S. will see a rare total eclipse, meaning the moon will completely cover the sun. The path of totality will stretch from Salem, Ore., to Chaleston, S.C. The total eclipse will last from 10:16 a.m. PT to 2:48 p.m. ET.

Canadians will see a partial eclipse, with the West coast seeing the most dramatic coverage of the sun.

People across the continent are gearing up to catch a glimpse of the event, which according to NASA will begin just past 9 a.m. PT.

For those of you in Canada still making your eclipse plans, here’s everything you need to know.