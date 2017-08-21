Global Calgary anchors’ solar eclipse discussion featured on ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

A discussion Global Calgary anchors Amber Schinkel, Scott Fee and Leslie Horton had about the eclipse on Friday was shown briefly during a video montage on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

The clip, which ran during Sunday’s episode of the HBO show, was shown during a montage titled “local news answers the question: should you stare at the sun,” which featured news anchors and reporters talking about Monday’s solar eclipse.

READ MORE: News blooper: Global Calgary anchors lose it over ‘swinging’ mistake

In it, Horton said she feared she was going to look at the sun during the eclipse.

“Despite all the warnings – everything we’ve been talking about for like, a year, about this eclipse – you’re going to look straight into the sun?” Fee asked, in the clip.

“Yes, I’m afraid I am,” Horton replied. “Yes.”

READ MORE: Video of Leslie Horton’s horrendous holiday artichoke dip goes viral

Discussing the clip on Monday morning, Horton clarified she wasn’t going to intentionally look at the sun but was concerned she might inadvertently do it.

“It’s the temptation,” meteorologist Jordan Witzel explained. “So tune into our noon show where Leslie is going to be starry-eyed and tripping around.”

“I think one glance and you’ll be fine,” Schinkel said, drawing a scolding from Witzel.

“You shouldn’t ever look at the sun,” Fee clarified. “Looking at the sun does damage to your eyes.”

Horton joked her optometrist isn’t happy with her.

“No, none of them are,” Witzel chirped.

Jordan and Leslie make solar eclipse glasses

Later on Monday morning, Witzel and Horton attempted to make solar eclipse glasses.

“Stu dropped off some welding glass for us,” Horton explained.

Witzel and Horton then proceeded to tape the glass over their eyes.

READ MORE: Global Calgary news anchors face off in baton-twirling battle

“It’s not going to work,” Witzel complained after completing his DIY glasses.

“I think you just hold [the glass] up,” Fee said. “I don’t think you have to tape them to your eyes.”

WATCH: Leslie Horton and Jordan Witzel attempted to make some eclipse glasses on Monday with welding glass, but the result wasn’t quite what they were hoping for.

How to watch the solar eclipse in Calgary

Experts at the University of Calgary estimate nearly 80 per cent of the sun could be covered by the moon on Monday morning.

In Calgary, the eclipse will be visible starting at around 10:20 a.m. MT.

WATCH: A solar eclipse will have people across North America looking towards the sky on Monday. Doug Vaessen has details.

Click here for more details on where to get the best view of the solar eclipse in Calgary.