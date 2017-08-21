Cloud could cover Winnipeg’s view of the eclipse

Bad news for all those in southern Manitoba that had August 21st marked on their calendars: cloud cover is expected to hinder most of the province’s view of the solar eclipse.

Environment Canada is projecting clouds and showers throughout Monday morning and early afternoon for Winnipeg and many other parts of the province.

Northern Manitoba is looking at a similar forecast.

Those in central parts of the province and in southwest Manitoba may be able to catch the tail end of the rare phenomenon, which is set to wrap up just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The eclipse will start in Winnipeg at 11:40 a.m. and be most visible with maximum exposure during mid-eclipse at 12:57 p.m..

However, rain or shine, there are still options to see the total eclipse Monday.

The Manitoba Museum is reminding residents that it will be broadcasting the eclipse on site. The planetarium will be showing NASA’s live-feed of the event as it happens across the United States.

You can catch NASA’s coverage online here.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between earth and the sun.

Thursday’s event will be the first solar eclipse for Winnipeg since March of 1979.