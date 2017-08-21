Canada
August 21, 2017 7:09 am

OPP investigating after 3 transport trucks collide on 402

By Jaclyn Carbone AM980

Three transport trucks were seriously damaged following a crash on highway 402 westbound.

Lambton OPP are investigating the cause of a serious crash that shut down a section of the westbound 402 in Sarnia Sunday evening.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., just east of Indian Road.

The collision involved three transport trucks, causing serious damage to the vehicles.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The westbound 402 was closed at Modeland Road for several hours as crews worked at the scene, but the road reopened to traffic just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

