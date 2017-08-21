Man falls four floors in Montreal

A 29-year-old man was found unconscious after falling from a terrace on Sainte-Catherine Street near Alexandre-DeSève Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the incident is not of a criminal nature.

The man fell four floors and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

“The victim is a tourist from the United States, from California,” Chevrefils said.