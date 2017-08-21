OPP identify human remains found near London

The human remains found on the Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation on Thursday have been identified.

OPP are reporting that the deceased is 48-year-old Douglas Hill of Brantford. The missing person case has now become a homicide investigation.

Hill has been missing since the morning of June 24 when he was seen on Six Nations of the Grand River territory.

Chief Glenn Lickers of the Six Nations Police Service released a statement over the weekend.

“I would like to personally thank all of the citizens that provided information to investigators to bring this incident to a successful conclusion. We located Douglas Hill and it is my hopes that this will bring some resolution to his family.”

Four individuals have been arrested and charged in relation to the incident while two others are facing charges of accessory after the fact.

Police have not said how Hill died.