Stolen truck crashes into south Edmonton church: police

A man is facing upwards of a dozen charges after a wild incident in south Edmonton on Sunday morning.

Police said the ordeal began shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of 99 Street and 77 Avenue, after officers received numerous reports of an injured man walking around.

The man walked into an autobody shop in the area of 100 Street and 77 Avenue where he took off with a vehicle under repair, police said. The man drove out of the shop through the overhead door, destroying it, according to police.

The man was heading north on 100 Street when he collided with another vehicle near 81 Avenue, lost control, ran into a tree and slammed into Trinity Lutheran Church.

Unable to ignore the loud bang, police said the churchgoers came out of the building and held the man down until officers arrived.

The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested. He was covered in blood.

Police are investigating to determine if alcohol was a factor. Officers said the man is facing upwards of 12 charges.

No one else was injured in the ordeal.