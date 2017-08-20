Edmonton Traffic

More
Crime
August 20, 2017 4:30 pm

Stolen truck crashes into south Edmonton church: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
A A

A man is facing upwards of a dozen charges after a wild incident in south Edmonton on Sunday morning.

Police said the ordeal began shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of 99 Street and 77 Avenue, after officers received numerous reports of an injured man walking around.

The man walked into an autobody shop in the area of 100 Street and 77 Avenue where he took off with a vehicle under repair, police said. The man drove out of the shop through the overhead door, destroying it, according to police.

The man was heading north on 100 Street when he collided with another vehicle near 81 Avenue, lost control, ran into a tree and slammed into Trinity Lutheran Church.

Unable to ignore the loud bang, police said the churchgoers came out of the building and held the man down until officers arrived.

The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested. He was covered in blood.

Police are investigating to determine if alcohol was a factor. Officers said the man is facing upwards of 12 charges.

No one else was injured in the ordeal.

church-crash16

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash15

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash3

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash4

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash2

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash5

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash6

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash7

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash8

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash9

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash10

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash11

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash12

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash13

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash14

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt
church-crash17

Charges are pending against a man after police said a stolen truck slammed into a south Edmonton church Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Elgar James Schmidt

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Church hit by truck
Church hit by vehicle
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Edmonton Traffic
Old Strathcona crash
South Edmonton crash
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church edmonton
Truck hits church
Truck smashes into church

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News