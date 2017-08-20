Crimea mudslide causes massive car pileup

Several cars piled up on top of each other along a road in southeastern Crimea after heavy rainfall caused a mudslide in the area overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Authorities from the city administration of Sudak declared a state of emergency as a torrent of mud and water flooded residential homes and roads in the annexed peninsula.

According to the emergency services some 80 people were assisted after being caught up in the mudslide that led to the multiple car pile-up, but no one was seriously hurt.

Six towns were left without electricity on Saturday morning.

Firefighters and emergency workers are operating in the city to help clear the roads and pump water out of affected residential houses in the area.