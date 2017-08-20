Motorcyclist killed in northwest Calgary

The driver of a motorbike was killed after being rear-ended at an intersection on 14 Street and 24 Avenue NW Friday night.

Calgary police said that it appeared as though the driver was ran over by the vehicle after being hit.

A man in his 40s was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The traffic section was called out to investigate and the intersection was closed for several hours.

Police said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to have played a part in the collision but it’s unclear whether excessive speed or distracted driving could be to blame.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, stayed at the scene.

Calgary police said charges against the driver are pending.