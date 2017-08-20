Navy 10K Run draws hundreds of participants

Hundreds of people ran through the streets of Halifax Sunday morning for the annual Navy 10K Run.

The run takes place each year as a way to celebrate the spirit of competition and help promote active living within the military community.

Both military and civilians were able to compete in the run. Two races – a 1.25K and a 2.5K – took place within CFB Halifax for children aged 14 and under. While a 5K and 10K race wound its way through north end Halifax.

The Navy 10K Race started in 1986. This year, runners had the opportunity to earn Canada 150 memorabilia.

Abby Lewis, 10, won the 5K race with a time of 18:54, making her first in all 5K females and 5th overall in the 5K.

Ironically, organizers say there were 800 participants taking part in this year’s race, which is 150 more than last year.