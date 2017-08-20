Canada
August 20, 2017

22-year-old man dead following crash in Baddeck, NS

By Reporter  Global News
RCMP are investigating what led to a fatal motor vehicle crash in Baddeck, N.S. this weekend.

Police were called to Kempt Head Road Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Four occupants were in a Toyota Corolla at the time of the collision. A 22-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers – a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man – were transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on scene. Police say charges are pending in relation to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

