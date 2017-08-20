Double stabbing in Parkdale leaves two men in serious condition
A double stabbing in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood has left two men with serious injuries.
According to Toronto paramedics the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near King and Dufferin streets on Tyndall Avenue.
Both victims are now at a local trauma centre where they are listed in serious condition.
There is no word on suspects at this time.
Toronto police are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward.
