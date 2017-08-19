Canada
August 19, 2017 10:25 pm
Updated: August 19, 2017 10:26 pm

Canadian Coast Guard cautions against taking part in Port Huron Float Down

By Staff The Canadian Press

People celebrate as they start the Float Down at Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron, Mich., Aug. 21, 2016.

Mark R. Rummel/The Times Herald via AP
PORT HURON, Mich. – The Canadian Coast Guard and its American counterpart are issuing a joint warning for people not to take part in the annual Port Huron float down on the St Clair River between Ontario and Michigan.

The American event on Sunday involves people floating down the river on rafts.

But the Canadian and American coast guards issued a joint letter on Saturday warning of the risks to people who are taking part.

The letter cites factors including a fast moving current, a large number of participants, a lack of lifejackets, water temperature, and limited rescue resources.

It says those conditions can result in serious injuries or fatalities.

It points out that last year high winds and a heavy downpour led to some 1500 participants inadvertently landing on the Canadian side around Sarnia.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

