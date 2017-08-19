Dozens march in downtown Kingston in solidarity against fascism

About a hundred Kingstonians gathered at Springer Market Square on Saturday afternoon to hear strong words against fascism and hate.

Many participants were armed with powerful messages.

It was one of many rallies taking place throughout Canada and the U.S this weekend.

“There’s so many things that we can do, [like] showing your support to communities that are on the front lines of bigotry and hatred that face these kinds of things everyday,” said co-organizer, Kayley Marsh.

Despite traffic on a very busy weekend in downtown Kingston, the massive crowd marched right in the middle of King Street and down Princess Street, until they reached McBurney Park for a community forum.

The march was also held to honour the life of Heather Heyer who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd that was protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

“It’s terrible. It should never happen. Fascism should never happen. Racism should end,” said Laurel Seybold, a Kingston resident who took part in the march.

Many community members felt that it was important to take a stand against any inequality at home or abroad.

“Because I was raised to believe everyone is equal and just because of my skin colour, it doesn’t make me any better,” admits Nikki Grey, who held a sign saying “no nazis in our neighbourhood.”

Organizers said the goal is to stand in solidarity with movements like this that are happening around the continent and hopefully stop fascism in its tracks for good.