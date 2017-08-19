Donald Trump says protests can help ‘heel’ divided U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken plenty of flak this past week for his comments in the wake of violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., so on Saturday, he took to Twitter in an attempt to issue a rallying cry to Americans.

But he failed to put his best foot forward, misspelling the word “heal” twice – in two separate tweets – before finally getting it right at on his third attempt.

“Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heel, and we will heel, and be stronger than ever before!” Trump tweeted. He then reworked the tweet but didn’t fix the error, opting instead to replace the word “and” with an ampersand.

A few minutes later, a third tweet was issued with the spelling mistake finally corrected, and the misspelled tweets deleted.

Trump has long been criticized for failing to stamp out white supremacist voices lurking in his base, and those criticisms reached fever pitch after he blamed the Charlottesville violence “on many sides.”

He then appeared to show a willingness to tread more lightly, calling out neo-Nazis and white supremacists, but then insisted that the “alt-left” was as culpable as the alt-right.

Now, Trump’s latest attempts to tiptoe around the controversy and sound presidential appear to have done the opposite, fueling his detractors who appear to have gotten a kick out of his latest spelling gaffe.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Aide: Sir, typo

Trump: Fixed it

Aide: No still there, "heel"

Trump: Yea, heel!

Aide: You mean "heal"

Trump: No I dont

Aide: Gimme your phone pic.twitter.com/uwzo8kzKKP — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 19, 2017

Trump is unintentionally right. Protest is needed in order to bring him and his white supremacists to heel. pic.twitter.com/SMpNdlvgOy — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) August 19, 2017

Never forget that Donald Trump was in a Wrestlemania. Here is is, doing the old heel turn #WWE pic.twitter.com/ycAObFcz8k — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) August 19, 2017

Trump wants to bring all minorities, women, and LGBT to #heel. Freudian slip, not a misspelling. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 19, 2017

I DIDN'T mispel heel, when I said the country needs to heel. I'm the presedent. I went to the best shcools. Im more smart than anyone! #heel — Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrFan) August 19, 2017

