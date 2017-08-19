Police searching for missing 73-year-old

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police need your help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Franjo Sankovic, was last seen Friday night at a residence in the Heritage Park area of St. James, and may have left the area on foot.

Sankovic is described as white, six feet tall with a medium build and short white-grey hair.

Police were able to obtain surveillance pictures of Sankovic, showing the outfit he was wearing.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, police are asking you to contact them at 204-986-6222.