Penn Jillette apologizes after calling Newfoundlanders ‘stupid’ on talk show

Celebrity magician Penn Jillette has apologized after Newfoundlanders took him to task for insulting their intelligence on a talk show.

Jillette, half of the comedic magic duo “Penn & Teller,” talked about his Newfoundland roots during an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher that aired Friday night.

READ MORE: Bill Maher calls his use of the N-word a ‘comedian’s mistake’

“I’m probably from Newfoundland, which is just a euphemism for stupid,” Jillette told the host. “All of those people up in the frozen North that club seals, those are my people.”

Some Newfoundlanders used social media to complain about the remarks, and one Twitter user described the comment as “discriminatory.”

READ MORE: Penn Jillette credits potato diet for 100-pound weight loss

Jillette apologized to the Twitter user, and called the comment a failed attempt at self-deprecation.

“I’ve been (to Newfoundland) and loved everyone I met,” Jillette tweeted. “I was really stupid and out of line.”

I did 100+ personal apologies for my stupidity on Newfoundland on Real Time, figuring personal was better. Someone said blanket was better: — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

I LOVED doing Real Time and had a blast and then badly screwed up on a failed set up for a bit about my family in Newfoundland. I'm so sorry — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

May I apologize without apologizing or mitigating to the people of Newfoundland. I was wrong. Wrong wrong wrong wrong wrong. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

May I apologize without apologizing or mitigating to the people of Newfoundland. I was wrong. Wrong wrong wrong wrong wrong. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

Jillette’s apology didn’t satisfy comedian Mark Critch, a native Newfoundlander, who said on Twitter that until the magician learns about his heritage, he should act like his famously-silent partner Teller and “shut it”.

Jillette has also joked about “my people” on his podcast “Penn’s Sunday School,” saying when a person reveals they’re from Newfoundland, Canadians “just laugh at you.”

READ MORE: Penn & Teller doc magically appears at TIFF

The well-known skeptic also referenced his family’s origins in a passage of his book “God, No!” in which he reflects on the notion of identity.

“Being proud of some imaginary group you were born into seems insane and wrong,” wrote Jillette. “I went back to Newfoundland to see where my grandfather grew up, but I’m not a Newfoundland American.

“I’m Penn Jillette … who didn’t even do well in Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey the Greatest Show on Earth Clown College.”