Body Found
August 19, 2017 12:46 pm
Updated: August 19, 2017 12:49 pm

Winnipeg police confirm body of teenager found in Red River

By Reporter  Global News

The scene where a body was discovered in the Red River Friday morning.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
Winnipeg Police can now confirm that the body discovered in the Red River Friday morning was that of a teen reported to have entered it and gone missing.

Winnipeg Police said the body was found around 9:30 a.m. Friday near the Redwood Bridge.

The Winnipeg Police Dive Unit was searching the river in the same area earlier in the week after receiving reports of the teen that went missing on Tuesday.

Police can now confirm it is the male teen that was pulled from the water.

The teen had been out with a group of friends who said they saw him swim halfway across the river before he disappeared.

 

 

