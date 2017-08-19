Shooting inside popular downtown hotel leaves 2 men injured

Two men suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a downtown hotel early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, located at King Street West and Peter Street.

Officers located two victims in the lobby of the hotel, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the other with one to the leg.

Double shooting at the Hyatt Regency @ King & Peter Sts. Two men transported to trauma center, non-life threatening injuries. ETF on scene. pic.twitter.com/q4jH7YdAiB — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 19, 2017

Both were conscious and breathing at the time paramedics arrived.

They were transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 52 division or Crime Stoppers.