Shooting inside popular downtown hotel leaves 2 men injured
Two men suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a downtown hotel early Saturday morning.
Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, located at King Street West and Peter Street.
Officers located two victims in the lobby of the hotel, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the other with one to the leg.
Both were conscious and breathing at the time paramedics arrived.
They were transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 52 division or Crime Stoppers.
