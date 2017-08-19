Anderson Craft Ales celebrates 1st Anniversary

Anderson Craft Ales is thanking its customers for their support with a one-year anniversary celebration.

The brewery says it has been out-performing its targets and has recently expanded brewing capacity by more than 50 per cent. The company cites large support from customers that live and work in London and the Old East Village for this growth. In addition, the brewery says that have raised over $20,000 for community causes and are thanking their loyal customers for all the proceeds with this celebration.

READ MORE: ‘Forked Fest’ marks Forked River Brewing’s 4-year anniversary in London

Over 20 taps of new beer and twists on old favourites, as well as guest taps from other breweries within the city will be on display at the celebration.

The company has expanded their party zone into the parking lot, allowing for more event goers to attend.

READ MORE: Lots on tap for Forest City Beer Fest

Anderson Craft Ales promise live music and entertainment throughout the day, as well as featuring foods from Ivano Poblano and Vietnam Restaurant.

If you prefer sweets over savoury, LV Sweets and Backroads Cakery will have their goods on display for Londoners to enjoy.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Craft Ales Brewery, and is only available for those 19 and over. Tickets have sold out as of Saturday morning.