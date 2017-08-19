One dead following chain-reaction motorcycle crash on highway 401 in Ingersoll

One woman is dead following a motorcycle accident on the 401 in Ingersoll.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oxford County OPP were called to highway 401 westbound just west of Folden’s line.

READ MORE: OPP names victims of fatal pileup along Hwy. 401 near Chatham

Police say a motorcycle hit the back of a Toyota car that was stopped in the middle lane. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected.

The female motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction, where three other vehicles stopped ahead of the Toyota were rear-ended. Those drivers had minor injuries.

READ MORE: Hwy. 401 reopens after fatal tractor-trailer fire in Toronto

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Folden’s Line and Plank Line were closed until late last night, but have since reopened.

The identity of the female motorcycle driver is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.