August 19, 2017 1:47 am
Updated: August 19, 2017 7:35 am

Stampeders win a close one on the road

By Radio operator  Global News
The Calgary Stampeders were back in action after a bi-week while the BC Lions were coming off a brutal 41-8 loss on the road to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
 
To top it off, it seemed B.C. had something to prove in the first half. The only major play was made by the Lions when they scored a touchdown and 2 point convert with just over a minute left in the half.
 
The second quarter ended with Calgary in the lead 9-8.
 
The B.C. Lions did have the lead after three quarters with a score of 14-12, but the Stamps had their first and only touchdown from Jerome Messam in the fourth quarter and took the lead 21-17.
 
That would be it for scoring in the game and the Stamps won it 21-17. Our next game is at home vs. the Toronto Argonauts, pregame show is at 5:30 p.m. with the kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
