Stampeders win a close one on the road

The Calgary Stampeders were back in action after a bi-week while the BC Lions were coming off a brutal 41-8 loss on the road to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

To top it off, it seemed B . C . had something to prove in the first half. The only major play was made by the Lions when they scored a touchdown and 2 point convert with just over a minute left in the half.

The second quarter ended with Calgary in the lead 9-8.

The B . C . Lions did have the lead after three qu arter s with a score of 14-12 , but the Stamps had their first and only touchdown from Jerome Messam in the fourth quarter and took the lead 21-17.