Two police officers shot dead in Florida city of Kissimmee
Two police officers have been shot dead in the city of Kissimmee, located just south of Orlando, Fl.
Kissimmee Mayor Teresa Jacobs confirmed on Twitter that the pair lost their lives, after the Kissimmee Police Department tweeted earlier that two officers had been shot.
WFTV 9 reported that one of the people involved the shooting was taken into custody.
Authorities haven’t revealed the names of the officers, or details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
