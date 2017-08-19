The misery continues for the Ticats, and their fans

Hamilton’s miserable 2017 season continues after the Tiger-Cats were blown away 37-18 by the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.

The Ticats are 0-8 for the fourth time in franchise history as they head into a bye week before the Labour Day Classic on September 4 vs. Toronto.

The Cats also started 0-8 in 1991, 2005 and 2003. Hamilton went 0-12 in ’03 before finally registering their first win of the year en route to a franchise worst 1-17 campaign.

Ottawa’s Brett Maher kicked six field goals on a breezy night at Tim Hortons Field, including five in the first half, as the Redblacks broke a three game losing streak and improved to 2-6-1.

However, Maher’s final extra point attempt of the game sailed wide and his point-after attempt early in the fourth quarter was blocked and returned for two points by Hamilton safety Courtney Stephen.

Cats QB Zach Collaros started the game 6-for-6 and tossed a 45 yard touchdown, his eighth of the season, to Luke Tasker just five minutes into the game to give Hamilton a 7-3 advantage.

But the Tiger-Cats #1 pivot went 3-for-11 for the remainder of the game, was sacked once, and fumbled four seconds into the fourth quarter. The ball was picked up by Ottawa defensive end Avery Ellis who returned it for a 31 yard major and a 31-12 Redblacks lead.

Backup Jeremiah Masoli replaced Collaros on the next series and heaved a long bomb to the Ottawa 10 yard line to a wide open Brandon Banks who dropped the ball on what would have been a touchdown.

Hamilton kicker Sergio Castillo made his only field goal attempt towards the end of the first quarter, a 43 yarder, that gave the Ticats a 10-6 lead.

Trevor Harris completed 36 of his 48 passes for 394 yards and threw TD’s to Greg Ellingson and Jake Harty. The 3 yard score just inside the three minute warning was Harty’s first career CFL touchdown.

@rickzamperin From Grey Cup favourites and potential dynasty to laughing stock of league in the span of 2 years. How to destroy a team 101. — Cameron Fedirko (@c_fedirko) August 19, 2017

Before the game, the Ticats acquired receiver Ricky Collins Jr. and a seventh round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for defensive end Mike McAdoo and a sixth rounder in 2018.

Collins Jr., 25, played two seasons in Regina and recorded 48 catches for 720 yards and two touchdowns.

