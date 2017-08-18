Regina lactation consultant urging businesses to openly support breastfeeding

Evolution Fitness in Regina hosted an event supporting moms who choose to breastfeed in public. It’s in response to a call to action from lactation consultant Kim Smith.

“It seems that it’s not as accepted as we want it to be, and that moms are a little bit nervous to take that plunge, to put themselves out there and meet their baby’s needs, when they are out and about in the community,” Smith said.

Smith said the call to action comes after social media posts from moms sharing experiences where they had problems being allowed to breastfeed in public.

Amy Franks made a comment on the City of Regina Facebook page. She talked about being singled out a city pool, and asked to go to another place while breastfeeding.

READ MORE: Breastfeeding mom claims she was forced to stand on train after no one gives up seat

The city responded on the Facebook post, saying they treat breastfeeding in or near the pool the same as other food and drink: it’s not permitted. The city said they have also talked to staff on how to handle these situations.

“No one should have to apologize for meeting their babies’ needs in a biological normal way and the way that every health authority recommends and supports.

So no one should be ashamed or be asked to move,” Baby wearing and Parenting Services Consultant Anna Baker said.

Ellice Anderson is a second time mom. She said she hasn’t experienced being singled out anywhere for breastfeeding, but it makes a difference when public areas and businesses make it known they welcome it.

READ MORE: Weaning your child from breastfeeding: How to do it as smoothly as possible

“I like to stay in the area that we are in and just know that people are smiling, and they’re positive about what I’m doing for my baby,” Anderson said.

Smith said that mothers in Canada have protected rights to breastfeed in public, but it doesn’t mean it’s a societal norm.

For moms and others, breastfeeding is an ongoing battle that by 2017, they feel should be long over.

“It’s just a really normal thing to do,” Anderson said.

If you are uncertain about where you are able to breastfeed without being bothered, you can go to reginakids.ca. They have a list of more than 20 place considered baby friendly.

READ MORE: Breastfeeding could lower women’s heart attack and stroke risk. Here’s why