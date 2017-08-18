Okanagan weekend forecast
A A
Friday, August 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Saturday will be a bit cooler in the wake of a cold front, and the wind will ease off at times. This will mean we will likely see the return of haze gradually through the weekend.
Expect a mix of sun, cloud and haze this weekend. A weakening system pushing inland will bring a few clouds to the region on Sunday.
An upper ridge building in after the weekend will bring back above seasonal temps next week.
Saturday’s daytime high range: 21C to 27C
Sunday’s daytime high range: 23C to 30C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.