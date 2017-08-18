Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, August 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Saturday will be a bit cooler in the wake of a cold front, and the wind will ease off at times. This will mean we will likely see the return of haze gradually through the weekend.

Expect a mix of sun, cloud and haze this weekend. A weakening system pushing inland will bring a few clouds to the region on Sunday.

An upper ridge building in after the weekend will bring back above seasonal temps next week.

Saturday’s daytime high range: 21C to 27C

Sunday’s daytime high range: 23C to 30C

~ Duane/Wesla