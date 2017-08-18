RCMP investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Williams Lake
A A
RCMP are investigating after finding two bodies in a Williams Lake residence on Thursday morning.
Police are not releasing a lot of information about the deaths but did say they were suspicious in nature and the Williams Lake General Investigations Section along with police dog services and Street Crew investigators were called in.
While police said the deaths appear to be suspicious, the Mounties do not believe there is any danger to the general public.
The RCMP is continuing to investigate but will not be releasing any other information about the deaths.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.