RCMP investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Williams Lake

RCMP are investigating after finding two bodies in a Williams Lake residence on Thursday morning.

Police are not releasing a lot of information about the deaths but did say they were suspicious in nature and the Williams Lake General Investigations Section along with police dog services and Street Crew investigators were called in.

While police said the deaths appear to be suspicious, the Mounties do not believe there is any danger to the general public.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate but will not be releasing any other information about the deaths.