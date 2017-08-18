Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle Friday morning
On Friday morning an elderly man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
Regina police were called to the intersection of Robinson Street and Sunset Drive where a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Sunset Drive.
The 81-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The 44-year-old female driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The incident is still under investigation, with possible charges being laid pending the outcome of the investigation.
