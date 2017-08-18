Fort Henry Guard prepares for biennial visit from U.S. Marine Corps

The Fort Henry Guard has been preparing for a visit from the U.S. Marines Corps this weekend.

The United States Marine Corps visit the Fort every other summer and join the civilian Fort Henry Guard for two nights of precision military drills and music

“It all started back in 1954 when members of the United States Marine Corps met the Fort Henry Guard,” said Fort Henry program supervisor Mark Bennett.

“They were both doing a special parade in honour of the Ogdensburg Agreement. And they sort of said, ‘Hey, you do drill and we do drill, we should get together.’ So for me, it’s a fantastic example of the friendship that exists between Canada and the United States.”

The visit will mark Clifford Piehl’s first time marching and performing with the Marines. Piehl says he’s been preparing for it all summer.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing, because if you’re nervous it means you’re taking it seriously,” Piehl said. “And I am taking this as seriously as I can. I’m looking forward to tomorrow to see with my own eyes, and I’m sure they’ll blow me away.”

While Guard captain Kateri Allard has participated in previous Marine visits, this time around will be her first time as leader of the Guard.

“I would say the highlight is when we’re on the square with them, when we exchange commands and exchange keys and just show that [we can be] here together.”

Drill performances will take place at 7 p.m. on August 19 and 20 at Fort Henry.

Over 1,000 visitors are expected at the Fort to take in the show.