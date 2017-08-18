A one year look back at the Tragically Hip concert in Kingston

It was much more than just another concert by one of canada’s most popular bands. I

It was a poignant goodbye and a moment Kingston’s mayor says he’ll never forget.

“An evening that we will never forget, I mean this was a once in a lifetime moment and even to this day when people ask me what’s been the hi-light of being mayor I always point to that evening.”

The show sold out quickly and city officials realized something had to be done for the many thousands more who wanted to pay their respects.





So they arranged for a live feed of the concert to be aired in market square behind city hall.Paul Langlois the one of the bands guitarists spoke about the Kingston concert for the first time at tthe Canadian Screen Awards this spring.” There were a lot of feelings circulating out there, kindness empathy, sadness, hope, celebration and love.”Queen’s professor Robert Morrison blogged about the momentous event and says it was the outpouring of love that he remembers.“Given what’s happened recently in Charlottesville, or in Spain the hip for me stands for unity, it stands for bringing people together, it stands for our better selves.”Gord Hunter has known the Tragically Hip since they were a bar band and says the Hip have used their fame well, working with indigenous people , addressing the legacy of residential schools ,to helping Hunter with his fledgling fundraiser for Parkinson’s called Light of Day.“That first year that we had Light of Day, when we could announce that Paul Langlois was playing all of a sudden there was this instant…oh o.k.if Paul thinks it’s a good idea…and we sold out that first year.”It’s estimated 27 thousand people filled market square to watch the august 20th broadcast of the tragically hip concert.They were also joined by millions more watching it at home, and some have argued it was a rare moment of unity in Canadian history and a lesson for the world.Not a bad legacy for five guys that started out just trying to make a living playing rock and roll.