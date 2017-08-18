Halifax man faces sex assault charges in connection to Bedford incident

Halifax police have laid charges in a sexual assault case from March in Bedford.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m. on March 18 a woman in her 50s was approached by a man at the Walmart at 141 Damascus Rd. The man first walked behind the woman and brushed against her when he passed by, but police say a short time later the man approached her again and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing.

According to police, the woman yelled and the man ran away. She then reported the incident to a store employee and called police.

On April 19 at 1:45 p.m. a 25-year-old Halifax man turned himself into police headquarters and was arrested, but later released without charges.

Following an investigation into the incident, police say the man attended headquarters on June 21 and was served paperwork to appear in court Aug. 8.

Brian James MacDonald faces one charge of sexual assault and is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court again on Sept. 7.