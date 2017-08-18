New Brunswick provides update on Parlee, Murray beaches projects, upgrades to wastewater

A number of projects announced earlier this year to address water quality issues at Parlee and Murray beaches are underway or have been completed, the provincial government announced Friday.

During a news conference, the provincial government said work first announced in May has seen progress as New Brunswick continues to fix the issue facing both beaches.

The problems first started last summer when Parlee Beach saw reports of human and animal waste in the water posing a health risk for those wanting to head for a swim.

Tests pinpointed quality concerns on 45 days, yet those visiting the famous provincial park were not always notified about the problem.

In April, the province announced new sweeping changes to water monitoring protocol at Parlee Beach which would take effect this summer and in May, New Brunswick alongside Ottawa announced a combined $3 million in funding to improve water quality at both Parlee and Murray beaches.

Some of the projects completed so far include a rain gauge and near real-time data logger at Parlee Beach and a rain gauge at Murray Beach, as well as delineation of a large section of wetland along the Pointe-du-Chene Road and in Parlee Beach Provincial Park.

Several other projects are still ongoing, including a dog ownership education campaign which began in May, including placing bag dispensers and waste bins at Parlee Beach; upgrades to the Murray Beach sewage lagoon with an ultraviolet purifier and backup generator to be installed in the coming weeks; a ground survey to delineate wetlands is underway; and equipment to upgrade pump stations at both marinas was ordered in mid-June and will be installed once they’re received.

There are still some projects though that have yet to begin, such as construction on the Parlee Beach sewage system which is expected to begin this fall. Inventory of the private septic systems will also begin in the coming weeks and all other related studies have begun or are in progress.

In a release, Environment and Local Government Minister Serge Rousselle said public safety is the top concern and work will continue in order to address the issues surrounding water quality.

“A lot of groundwork has been done, but there is no silver bullet solution to fixing this issue in the immediate future, so we all need to work together on this,” Rousselle said.

It’s expected all scientific work will be completed within the next few months and be used by the steering committee to make recommendations to the government early next year.

In addition to providing an update on Parlee Beach issues, the government also announced upgrades to wastewater infrastructure in Shediac and Pointe-du-Chene.

About $1.68 million had been put into two projects that would see the renewal of a lift station on Wayne Street and adding standby generators to Wayne, as well as at Pussyfoot Lane, and Pleasant and Paturel streets in Shediac. Upgrades would also be made to the lift station on Jarvis Street in Pointe-du-Chene, and renewal of 455 metres of sanitary sewer and six manholes along St. John Street.