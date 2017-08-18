DBIA rolls out security-camera grant for Peterborough businesses

If you’re shopping in downtown Peterborough, chances are you’ll probably be caught on security camera.

Many downtown merchants already have closed-circuit cameras installed, but more businesses are likely to install the devices thanks to a new grant program from the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

Earlier this month, the DBIA launched a $15,000 security-camera grant program — an initiative that’s getting a lot of interest from local business owners.

“This is to help our businesses downtown that want to choose to have a security system installed,” says DBIA executive director Terry Guiel.

The DBIA is funding the grant, which will give individual businesses up to $750 to split the cost of the purchase and the install of one camera.

Guiel notes 25 business owners have currently shown interest in the project, and he expects that number to grow.

“There are a lot of new businesses opening and a lot of them require a security system,” Guiel said. “It protects their property and their investment, and it protects them and their staff.”

Another positive to installing cameras, Guiel says, is that those who install cameras “all seem to get reductions on their insurance with a security system installed.”

The grant is another tool the DBIA is trying in its attempt to boost security in the downtown core.

Earlier this month they unveiled another new pilot project, hiring a security firm to serve as “ambassadors” patrolling the streets.

That program raised concerns from the public and even led to an online petition calling for the private security to be removed immediately.

Guiel defends the moves, saying the DBIA heard from many about safety issues in the core.

“We’re hearing from our shoppers and visitors, and we’re hearing from our seniors,” said Guiel. “There’s perceptions of safety in the downtown and there are the realities of criminal activity in our community.

“It’s been talked about [installing security cameras] for many, many years to protect our businesses. If they want to take part, they can — and if they don’t, then they don’t have to.”

The Peterborough Police Service say cameras won’t stop crime, but can act as a deterrent, and the video evidence if available helps drastically improve officers’ efficiency in making arrests and solving crimes.

“Even today as you walk around, there are people with their cellphones and everybody has a camera,” said Insp. Larry Charmley. “I think it’s expected that any given time you can be on camera, and certainly for the safety of the community this is great.”

The police do not have access to monitor these downtown business cameras but in a clause in the grant program, police can access the footage from businesses upon request, foregoing any search warrant application.

At the end of the day, Charmley suggests the police aren’t interested in intruding on private spaces, but says the access to video evidence can save them a lot of time and resources when solving crimes.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” he said. “It can direct us to a person very quickly and it saves us time in court. For a lot of people, if they know a camera is around, they are probably less likely to commit crimes.”

The $15,000 budget for the security-camera grant program is funded by the money awarded to the DBIA by the City of Peterborough after the association won its appeal over the casino being built in the city’s south end, outside of the downtown core.

The settlement agreement gives the DBIA $150,000 a year for the next 20 years to increase security in the downtown core.