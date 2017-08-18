Wildfires

More
Environment
August 18, 2017 5:30 pm

Cluster of out-of-control wildfires burning in northern Alberta

By News Anchor  630CHED

A map of Alberta showing the location of wildfires that were burning in the province as of 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2017. Red marks indicate "out of control" fires, yellow indicates fires that are "being held" and green indicates fires that are "under control."

CREDIT: http://wildfire.alberta.ca
A A

Five wildfires were burning out of control in Alberta on Friday, all  southwest of Fox Creek, which is located 259 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Alberta Wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist said the province is throwing a lot of manpower and resources at the fires.

“We have over 200 firefighters, two special teams of incident management personnel, 21 helicopters, an air tanker crew and various pieces of heavy equipment working on these fires,” she said on Friday.

Story continues below

“Some of these fires are moving today, they are growing.  However, they are a significant distance away from communities.”

In all, there were 28 wildfires listed in Alberta on Friday. More than half, including the five that are out of control, are in the High Level Forest Area. While the biggest fire is over 3,400 hectares, some are under one hectare in size.

READ MORE: Artificial intelligence could be used to better predict extreme wildfire weather in northern Alberta: study

Watch below: On Aug. 8, 2017, Fletcher Kent filed this report about a University of Alberta researcher who has found a way to use artificial intelligence to help predict wildfires.

More firefighters have been deployed throughout the province because of lightning storms that were expected Friday.

“It’s been extremely dry,” Lovequist said. “We have had lightning move into the area.”

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta wildfire
Alberta Wildfires
Environment
Fire
Forest Fire
Fox Creek
High Level
La Crete
Leah Lovequist
out of control wildfires
Weather
Wildfire
Wildfires

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News