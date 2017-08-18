British Columbia
August 18, 2017 12:46 pm
Updated: August 18, 2017 12:54 pm

B.C. state of emergency set to expire

By The Canadian Press
The state of emergency declared in response to the raging wildfires in British Columbia is set to expire today unless officials choose to extend it.

Robert Turner with Emergency Management B-C says officials were meeting yesterday to discuss the potential of an extension.

The state of emergency was called on July 7th when a number of fires were sparked and burned out of control.

Kevin Skrepnek with the B-C Wildfire Service says some of those early fires are still burning but crews are working to contain them and prevent the spread of any other fires that are sparked as the
dry summer continues.

 

