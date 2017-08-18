Two men hurt, once critically, in Ancaster head-on crash
Hamilton police are looking for witnesses after a three-vehicle crash in Ancaster.
Just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night, police say a black Toyota Corolla lost control on Wilson Street between Montgomery Drive and Lower Lions Club Road and collided with a white Toyota Corolla.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit says the black car then continued into oncoming traffic and struck a pick-up truck head on.
The 67-year-old man driving the black car was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.
A Hamilton man, 56, who was driving the pick-up was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the white car, also a man, was not hurt.
No names have been released.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
