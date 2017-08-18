Blogs
August 18, 2017 10:12 am

The Morning Show – Friday, August 18th, 2017

By

People holding a Catalan flag gather for a minute of silence in memory of the terrorist attacks victims in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Spanish police on Friday shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed at least 13, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Happy Friday! Here are your show highlights from The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640:

 

Barcelona terror attack: Do we need to rethink public spaces in Canada?
Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of Internation Affairs at Carleton University and former Intelligence Analyst, joined The Morning Show to discuss the recent terror attack.

OkCupid bans white supremacist “for life,” asks daters to report others
David Shipley, AM640’s Cybersecurity Expert and CEO of Beauceron Security, joined The Morning Show to talk about ban on white supremacists.

TCHC names a new CEO
Bud Purves, Chair of TCHC’s Board of Directors, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Are there any controversial plaques and statues in Toronto?
Bruce Bell,Toronto Historian, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

 

