Barcelona attacks: Here’s what we know about the suspected attackers

A manhunt is still underway for suspects behind two deadly vehicle attacks that killed 14 people and injured more than 100 others in Spain.

So far, four people have been arrested and five other suspects shot in connection to the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. Spanish police said none of the suspects arrested so far have records of terrorist activity and range in age from 21 to 34.

The first terrorist attack happened Thursday afternoon, when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas district, killing 13 people and injuring 100 others. The driver of the van allegedly fled on foot and is still at large.

Early Friday morning, five terrorist suspects were shot after they drove their car onto a pedestrian area in the seaside town of Cambrils, some 100 kilometres south of Barcelona. The suspects were attempting to replicate the van attack that happened in Barcelona. One woman died and several others were injured.

Police said it is possible the suspect who drove the van into the crowd of people was one of the five killed in Cambrils, but nothing is certain.

A judicial source said investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona and Cambrils operations.

Who are the suspected attackers?

Police said they arrested two more people Friday after an initial two were arrested Thursday — three Moroccans and one Spaniard. At least three of them were nabbed in the northern town of Ripoll, Spain. Another arrest was made in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, where a gas explosion in a house Wednesday that killed one person was also being investigated as a focus of the probe.

Little is known about the suspects killed in Cambrils. Police said the attackers were carrying bomb belts which later turned out to be fake.

Driss Oukabir

Driss Oukabir, a French citizen of Moroccan origin, has been identified by police as a suspect in a vehicle attack in Barcelona. Oukabir is in his 20s and is a legal resident of Spain.

Reports say his documentation was found in or near the white Fiat van that plowed into a crowd in the city’s busy Las Ramblas area, which he was suspected of renting, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

However, the mayor of Ripoll says Oukabir was taken into custody when he was on his way to a police station to report the theft of his documentation. La Vanguardia reports that police are also investigating the role of Driss’s brother, Moussa Oukabir.

The newspaper added that Oukabir was known to police, and had previously spent time in prison. Another Spanish news outlet, ABC, reported that Oukabir was previously arrested over “family mistreatment” and sexual abuse allegations.

According to The Guardian, the suspect had posted on his Facebook page that he lived in Marseilles, France, but had moved to a town called Ripoll in Catalonia. Oukabir’s Facebook page has now been taken down.

Moussa Oukabir

Citing police sources, Spain’s RTVE as well as El Pais and TV3 identified 18-year-old Moussa Oukabir, as the suspected driver of the van. Moussa is reported to be Driss Oukabur’s younger brother.

According to El Pais and El Comercio, two Spanish language sites, he lives in Barcelona.

