Montreal weekend road closures: Aug. 18-20

From parades, to concerts, to triathlons and the ongoing work on the Turcot, getting around Montreal this weekend might prove challenging.

As work continues on the Turcot Interchange, expect the following road closures starting Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

Complete closure of the off-ramp from Highway 138 East to Highway 20 East

Two of three lanes on eastbound Highway 20, between the St-Pierre Interchange and Montreal West

Complete closure of the off-ramp from Highway 720 West towards Highway 15 North

Complete closure of the off-ramp from Highway 15 South towards Highway 720 East

Complete closure of Highway 720 East, from the Turcot Interchange to the entrance on de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame streets

Projet #Turcot – Entraves majeures secteur des échangeurs Saint-Pierre et Turcot, FDS 18 août – Portail Québec https://t.co/zN211hRIg9 pic.twitter.com/kasnqf8vpo — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) August 17, 2017

Both the Victoria and the Mercier bridges will see some roadwork over the weekend according to the following schedule:

Mercier Bridge closed in both directions overnight Friday starting at 11 p.m and reopening Saturday at 5 a.m.

Victoria Bridge from Montreal to the south shore will be closed Sunday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Transports Quebec is recommending motorists use the Champlain Bridge as an alternative.

Festivities:

In Montreal, Parc Avenue will be closed in both directions between Pine and Mont-Royal Saturday at noon until 2 a.m. on Sunday for Montréal Symphonique — a free outdoor concert by the mountain featuring 400 musicians and singers.

Then on Sunday, the biggest Pride Parade to date will make its way along Réné-Lévesque Boulevard, from Drummond Street to Alexandre-deSève in the Village.

The parade kicks off at noon with 4,000 artists from 200 groups scheduled to perform in the procession.

Over 300,000 spectators are expected to attend the celebrations, so public transit and other modes of active transportation are your safest bets for avoiding the crowds.

Those heading north for the weekend, trying to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, will want to keep in mind that several road closures will be in effect in the Mont-Tremblant area for the Subaru Ironman triathlon.