Crime
August 18, 2017 8:15 am

Hamilton police sergeant has pay docked, ordered to undergo training

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press

Hamilton police have charged a man following a standoff in the city's east end.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

A Hamilton police sergeant found guilty of professional misconduct has been docked 74 hours’ pay and ordered to undergo use of force training.

READ MORE: Hamilton police union boss expects inquest into the death of Anthony Divers

Sergeant Helena Pereira has also been issued a reprimand after being convicted of Police Services Act misconduct charges related to two incidents inside police holding cells in 2013.

One related to pushing a drunk female prisoner in a cell before on-active duty and another related to her failure to immediately disclose a conflict of interest after her arrested cousin was brought in while she was a supervisor.

READ MORE: Calls for public inquiry after Hamilton police detain journalists

Pereira has a human rights complaint alleging systemic discrimination pending against the force and has previously said she feels unfairly targeted by the police service.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Conflict of Interest
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
officers reprimanded
Professional Misconduct
Use of Force

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News