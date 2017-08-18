Hamilton police sergeant has pay docked, ordered to undergo training

A Hamilton police sergeant found guilty of professional misconduct has been docked 74 hours’ pay and ordered to undergo use of force training.

READ MORE: Hamilton police union boss expects inquest into the death of Anthony Divers

Sergeant Helena Pereira has also been issued a reprimand after being convicted of Police Services Act misconduct charges related to two incidents inside police holding cells in 2013.

One related to pushing a drunk female prisoner in a cell before on-active duty and another related to her failure to immediately disclose a conflict of interest after her arrested cousin was brought in while she was a supervisor.

READ MORE: Calls for public inquiry after Hamilton police detain journalists

Pereira has a human rights complaint alleging systemic discrimination pending against the force and has previously said she feels unfairly targeted by the police service.