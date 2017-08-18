Traffic
August 18, 2017 12:41 am

2 dead after motorcycle crashes south of Black Diamond

By Online journalist  Global News

A map of part of southern Alberta. The red mark indicates the approximate location of a deadly motorcycle crash on Aug. 17, 2017.

CREDIT: Google Maps
Two people are dead after their motorcycle crashed south of Black Diamond on Thursday night, according to Alberta Health EMS.

According to EMS, the crash occurred on Highway 22 and Highway 543 near Hartell, Alta. Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

EMS said the victims were a man and a woman believed to be between the ages of 35 and 45 and that both were declared dead at the scene.

More to come…

