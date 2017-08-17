Edmonton Prospects lose 4-0 to Swift Current in WMBL championship game

For the second straight season, the Edmonton Prospects finished runner-up in their bid to become Western Major Baseball League champions and once again, it was Swift Current who walked away with the league crown.

The Prospects lost 4-0 to the Swift Current 57s in Saskatchewan Thursday night, missing out on an opportunity to win their first-ever WMBL title.

In 2016, Swift Current (then known as the “Indians”) swept the Prospects in the finals, however, in 2017 the competition was much tighter as the series was pushed to five games.

READ MORE: Edmonton Prospects drop Game 4 of WMBL, head to Swift Current for Game 5

Swift Current had a 1-0 lead after one inning and the score would remain that way until they added runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

The 57s Matt Michalski, who hails from Texas, earned the win for Swift Current while allowing just five hits and striking out six batters in nine innings of work.

Despite losing in the championship game, the Prospects’ season was a success both on and off the field.

READ MORE: Prospects proving baseball belongs in the heart of Edmonton

Watch below: On Aug. 16, 2017, Kent Morrison filed this report as the Edmonton Prospects were looking to capture their first Western Major Baseball League crown at home.

In 22 home games and six playoff games, the Prospects averaged about 1,600 fans a game in 2017, the second-highest attendance numbers in the 12-team league.