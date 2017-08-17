Family files complaint against Kingston General Hospital staff following abrupt birth

A Kingston family has filed formal complaints against a nurse and doctor at Kingston General Hospital, claiming it was because of their actions that their baby girl was born in the main entrance of the hospital.

On August 15, 11 days past her due date, Tiffany Badour went into labour and headed to Kingston General. But following an examination, Badour says she was sent away.

“They said I was a good four centimeters [dilated] — they told me not to go home, but to stay in Kingston, go have supper and come back around 7 or 7:30.”

About half an hour after leaving, the family raced back to the hospital again.

READ MORE: Locals step in to help fundraiser for Kenyan family after donation jar stolen

But instead of heading to the emergency room, they pulled up to the main entrance, as Badour felt she was about to give birth.

“No one was coming to help us, and the thought was going through my head that we needed to call 911, which was absurd because we were at the hospital,” said Amanda Sparks, Badour’s sister.

With the assistance of some bystanders, the family ended up helping Badour deliver her baby right in the entrance to the hospital.

“As [the baby] came out, she had the cord wrapped around her neck, so I got up out of the wheelchair and ran over and unwrapped the cord from her neck,” said Nicole Woods, one of the hospital patients who jumped in to assist.

In a written statement, Kingston General Hospital said: “We have been made aware of this concern and have a process in place that ensures we can learn from patients’ experience with a goal of delivering safe, compassionate and high-quality care at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. Our Patient Relations process allows us to work directly with patients and families to investigate concerns and to respond to them directly.”

WATCH: Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Kingston

Badour says it’s a good thing baby Taylee is her last child.

“I’m happy this was for my second child, because I would have definitely only [had] one. I wouldn’t want to go to KGH again for a delivery.”