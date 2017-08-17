2 armed suspects drove man to banks, demanded money: Toronto police

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following an armed kidnapping and robbery in the northeast end of the city on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a radio call in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:30 a.m.

Two men had approached a 63-year-old man and reportedly coerced him into their car.

Police said the two men each had a handgun and drove the victim to three banks, demanding he withdraw money. The victim cooperated and the men were given a quantity of cash.

The suspects were last seen leaving the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area in a dark four-door sedan.



0817 14:50 Public Sfty Alert, Kennedy Rd & Lawrence Ave East Area, Kdnp/Robb.

Toronto police said the first man is described as about 40 years old, 5’10” to 6’0″ tall and was clean-shaven. At the time, he was wearing black pants, a light-coloured button-up shirt and grey fedora hat.

The second male suspect is described as around 60 years old, 5’11” to 6’0″ tall, about 180 lbs., with short brown hair and was also clean-shaven. He was wearing a light-coloured short-sleeved button-up shirt, light green pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The men were carrying small black handguns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).