Amendments to N.B. Motor Vehicle Act poised to crack down on impaired drivers

The New Brunswick government is proposing amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that will see stronger action taken against those who drive under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman announced the proposed changes Thursday morning in Fredericton.

The measures include increasing the driver’s abstract look-back period from seven to ten years, recording short-term suspensions on abstracts and providing escalating sanctions for such infractions.

READ MORE: New impaired driving laws mean you could be asked for a breath sample without reason

It would also increase driver’s license reinstatement fees from $62 to $230 for those convicted.

“We looked at other jurisdictions including Alberta and British Columbia,” Horsman said of the potential changes. “They have these and they’re doing very well.”

“They’re seeing a reduction in impaired driving,” he said.

NB Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman announcing proposed amendments to MVA – stronger measures against impaired driving. pic.twitter.com/smQZfYwDRS Story continues below — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) August 17, 2017

READ MORE: New Brunswick doctor calls for mandatory driver testing for seniors

MADD Canada Greater Fredericton Area Chapter President Danielle Cole calls the amendments a long time coming for the province after it was ranked among the worst provinces in Canada for laws deterring impaired driving.

“It’s incredible news for myself, for our local chapter, for MADD Canada,” said Cole. “When everything is enacted … it will bring us from the failing grade that MADD had on their report a few years ago to making us the leading province in Canada as far as impaired driving laws.”

The regulations have been posted online for a 30 day review period where residents can provide feedback.

The amendments are expected to be enacted November 1.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe