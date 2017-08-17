Cougar sighting spurs evacuation of Calgary golf course 2nd time in a month

A southeast Calgary golf course was evacuated Thursday morning after a reported cougar sighting on the green.

Police told Global News the animal was not acting aggressively, but the Willow Park Golf and Country Club was evacuated just after 10:30 a.m. as a precaution.

Police said Fish and Wildlife officers were also called to the club.

The incident comes just over three weeks after a cougar was spotted on the same golf course, after approaching two police officers and then running through the green into a neighbourhood yard.

At the time, Willow Park Golf and Country Club business manager Margaret Pigeon said wildlife sightings are not unusual at the course, explaining coyotes, deer and bobcats had been spotted in the past.

That cougar was found and shot in the backyard of a home on Willow Ridge Place on July 26, with officials citing “habituated, potentially aggressive behaviour” as factors in the decision.

Watch below from July 26: There was a large police response Wednesday after a cougar was spotted in a southeast Calgary community. Tony Tighe reports.

With files from Global’s Ken MacGillivray and Tony Tighe