Environment
August 17, 2017 1:05 pm

Cougar sighting spurs evacuation of Calgary golf course 2nd time in a month

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Three weeks ago, Ray Madison captured this photo of a cougar in Calgary's Willow Park area July 26, 2017.

Courtesy: Ray Madison
A A

A southeast Calgary golf course was evacuated Thursday morning after a reported cougar sighting on the green.

Police told Global News the animal was not acting aggressively, but the Willow Park Golf and Country Club was evacuated just after 10:30 a.m. as a precaution.

Police said Fish and Wildlife officers were also called to the club.

The incident comes just over three weeks after a cougar was spotted on the same golf course, after approaching two police officers and then running through the green into a neighbourhood yard.

READ MORE: Cougar shot in Calgary backyard after chase from Starbucks through golf course

At the time, Willow Park Golf and Country Club business manager Margaret Pigeon said wildlife sightings are not unusual at the course, explaining coyotes, deer and bobcats had been spotted in the past.

That cougar was found and shot in the backyard of a home on Willow Ridge Place on July 26, with officials citing “habituated, potentially aggressive behaviour” as factors in the decision.

Watch below from July 26: There was a large police response Wednesday after a cougar was spotted in a southeast Calgary community. Tony Tighe reports.

With files from Global’s Ken MacGillivray and Tony Tighe

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary wildlife
Calgary Willow Park
Cougar loose in Calgary
Cougar on Calgary golf course
Cougar on Willow Park golf course
cougars
Fish and Wildlife
Willow Park Golf and Country Club
Willow Park golf course

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News