OPP investigating after man found dead inside hydro substation compound in Zorra Township

Police are issuing a reminder to the public about the dangers of trespassing at electrical substations after a 64-year-old Durham, Ont. man was found dead Wednesday inside a locked Hydro One substation north of Thamesford, Ont.

Police, along with Oxford County EMS, Ornge, and Zorra Township firefighters responded to the scene on Road 78 between 19 Line and 23 Line in Zorra Township around 7:15 p.m. after a passerby noticed what they believed to be someone lying on the ground inside a fenced-in Hydro One substation compound.

Hydro One officials attended the scene to allow emergency crews access inside, and to prove the area was safe to enter, police said.

The deceased was located inside, police said. His identity has not been released, and police say the death is not being treated as suspicious, nor is foul play suspected.

Police said they have determined the man was not a Hydro One employee and was trespassing at the time of the incident.

“The OPP warn all citizens of the inherent dangers of trespassing into an electrical facility,” police said.

Investigation into the death is continuing, police said.