Stats to back up great summer in Manitoba

WINNIPEG– If you have found yourself taking note of the great weather this summer, you’re not alone and now there are some statistics to back it up.

Temperatures have been above normal since before summer officially began. Since May, daily mean temperatures have been above average. From May through August, there are usually 45 days where temperatures will typically reach 25 degrees Celsius or higher. Up to August 16th, that has already happened 42 times and could match the normal amount by before the end of the weekend.

While temperature numbers are up, rainfall numbers are down. Since the beginning of May, there have been only 21 days where Winnipeg has registered more than 1 mm and overall through the first half of August, which is well below normal. To date Winnipeg has received only 57% of normal rainfall.

Severe weather around the province is also down. While hail events are up, across Manitoba there have been approximately half the normal wind and heavy rain events. There has also been only one confirmed tornado.

It is important to note that summer is not over so these numbers are subject to change. However, with not much time left in the season, it’s looking like the summer of 2017 will stand up as a hot and dry overall.